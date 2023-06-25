AEW Forbidden Door 2023: Who's Favored to Win Tonight's Biggest Matches?

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 takes place tonight with a whopping 14-match card, featuring five championship matches from both promotions and a dream match main event between New Japan's Kazuchika Okada and AEW's Bryan Danielson. The final betting odds for the show were dropped this weekend via BetOnline, predicting that "The Rainmaker" will defeat "The American Dragon" and ever champion will retain with the exception of Will Opsreay beating Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship. Omega beat Ospreay to win the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January in an instant Match of the Year contender.

Both Okada and Danielson hyped up their main event bout in an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this week, with Danielson stating he wanted this match since his WWE days. He explained, "I wanted this match for so long without ever thinking it was a possibility. I started watching him while I was in WWE, but there was no place to go work where that match would ever be possible. Then AEW started. That's why this is so special to me. I wanted it for so long, and it's now actually going to happen."

"I have respect for him. There's no hate here. I think that's the appeal—just pure, competitive wrestling," Okada said (translated from Japanese). "I want fans to be excited to see how great professional wrestling is. It's cool to know that there are still world-class dream matches like this that bring everyone together."

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Card, Betting Odds