AEW's FTR Have Made a Decision Regarding Their Wrestling Future

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have made their decision regarding their future in the pro wrestling industry. The pair took a hiatus at the start of the year after dropping the IWGP, AAA and ROH tag titles as part of a five-match losing streak. During that break, Harwood repeatedly noted on his FTR podcast that the pair's contracts were set to expire in April and that they were debating what their next move would be — whether it meant signing another long-term deal with AEW, going back to WWE or working purely on non-televised independent promotions (something Harwood noted as a possibility in an interview late last year).

The two returned at Revolution earlier this month and immediately targeted The Gunns' AEW World Tag Team Championships. And despite reports claiming their AEW contracts are set for beyond April, Harwood continued to maintain that their big announcement was coming next month. He took to Twitter on Sunday to announce he and Wheeler have made their decision.

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We've decided what we're going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can't speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we'll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y'all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y'all," Harwood wrote.

Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 19, 2023

Will FTR Stay in AEW?

While the pair have found an incredible amount of success since leaving WWE, Harwood has publicly stated that he and Wheeler are demanding more opportunities in order to stick with All Elite Wrestling. The pair went months without a standard tag team match on Dynamite last year, something they never want to see happen again if they sign new deals.

"On TV, there were no angles for us. No storylines. We ended up having like between six and seven tag team matches on television all year. I feel like, and I felt like, the boat was kind of missed on our momentum last year," Harwood said on a recent episode of his podcast.

"I told Tony (Khan), and Cash did as well, if we come back, because we had talks about what's going to make us happy or what we need to stay here. Of course, I would love to have great matches, I would love to have a great match and what fans consider a great tag team match, I would love to have that every single week, but that doesn't help us grow as characters, but also as entities in people's minds, What we need is we need to connect with them on a deeper level. For example, the eight-year-old girl promo. After I cut that promo, I feel like we got even more over than any kind of five star match would have made us. We told Tony those are the things that we need. We need an opportunity to speak so the people can feel for us one way or the other," he continued.