Dax Harwood Gives an Update on FTR's AEW Status Following Their Revolution Return

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR made their return from hiatus this past weekend at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view. The pair had been off TV since dropping the last of their tag titles — the IWGP Tag Team Championships — back at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in early January. Harwood had repeatedly stated on his FTR podcast that the pair's contracts are set to expire in April and that they're still considering whether or not to re-sign with AEW. However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider then reported that the two are still on long-term deals with the company and that Harwood's statements and the hiatus were purely part of a storyline. He also went out of his way to emphasize that the two are still on their current contracts, not new deals as some had assumed.

Harwood dropped a new episode of his podcast this week to address his return to action. Regarding FTR's future, Harwood claimed that nothing has changed regarding the situation but noticeably didn't refute Johnson's report.

"Zero has changed," Harwood said (h/t Fightful). "We got a call from Tony (Khan), this was maybe five days before the pay-per-view. I don't know, I'm just guessing. He either heard a clip, this was the podcast where the headline was, I said we were ready to comeback, our bodies were healed, we wanted to do right by business because we are contracted. Cash and I aren't trying to hold up anybody. We're not trying to play the game, 'they're offering us this, they're gonna offer us this.' It's not about that. Money is a big factor, but it's about what's going to make us happy. There are a ton of options. Tony Khan is onto something incredible, changing the industry, over the last three or four years, he's done exactly that. Whatever you want to say, he's completely changed our industry."

After mulling over the pros and cons of re-signing with AEW or going back to WWE, Harwood emphasized that fans will know FTR's plan next month. He said, "These reports are going to say what they want, and that's okay. I will say, nothing has changed and please allow everything to play out and come April, you'll be able to understand what we're doing and where we're going."