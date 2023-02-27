CM Punk Continues to Tease Reuniting With FTR

CM Punk posted another photo to his Instagram story on Monday related to his potential AEW return. This time it was of a fan-made comic involving Jim Cornette, The Incredible Hulk and The Thing with Cornette saying, "It's Clobberin' Time, Motherf—ers!" He tagged FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, furthering the speculation that he'll reunite with the "Top Guys" if and when he goes back to AEW TV. He also commented on a troll asking for Punk to stay away from wrestling by writing, "You liked your own comment. Bold. I'll wrestle again just to upset you. You'll watch no matter where."

Harwood openly pushed for Punk to return during an episode of his FTR podcast — "Regardless of what any of us think personally, I know that we all want to be the best and I know we all want the best for professional wrestling. It's given us a life that we could never have otherwise.

"This is my plea to all four guys," he continued. "Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we're doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living."

Dax Harwood on CM Punk Returning to AEW

Harwood then spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and reflected on those initial comments — "That was David Harwood speaking, and I was talking about one of my best friends. Just because of what happened, or what people think happened, there is no ill will. I'm here, at least through the duration of my contract in April, to make AEW the best company I can. If I continue to stay here, I want to make AEW the best company I possibly can, especially the younger wrestlers. There is so much potential here. Deep down, there are good people in wrestling — myself, Cash, Matt Koon (his co-host), Punk, The Young Bucks — and we all inherently want to be good."

"I don't go out looking to upset people. There is a fine line when you try to portray a character, which makes you money, and being a human being, but I'm looking to tell the truth," he added.