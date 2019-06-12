Watch: AEW Adds Women’s Triple Threat Match to Fyter Fest

The latest episode of the YouTube series The Road to Fyter dropped on Thursday, adding another match to AEW’s upcoming Fyter Fest event. Brandi Rhodes announced during the video that a triple threat match would take place at the show between Nyla Rose, Riho and Yuka Sakazaki. She added prior to the announcement that unlike Double or Nothing, she won’t be adding any more wrestlers to a match at the last minute like she did with Awesome Kong.

Sakazaki and Riho were on opposing sides of a six-woman tag match at Double or Nothing back in late May, with the latter on the winning team alongside Hikaru Shida and Ryo Misunami. Rose took part in a four-way match involving Kong, Kylie Rae and Dr. Britt Baker, which Baker won.

AEW announced earlier in the week that Fyter Fest would stream live from Daytona Beach, Florida for free on the B/R Live streaming service. Cody Rhodes commented on making the show free in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“I’m thrilled that we get to do it for free,” Rhodes said. “That was such a huge discussion and I’m so excited. I mean, [you get Jon] Moxley’s first match in AEW for free. It’s great. The people at B/R Live, I couldn’t ask for better partners.

The updated card for Fyter Fest is as follows: