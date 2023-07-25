AEW's Jeff Hardy Still Has Hope for One Last World Championship Run

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about his AEW run and the aspirations he has for the final years of his career. While the former WWE Champion received plenty of fanfare when he first arrived in AEW in early 2022, his momentum was then derailed in June 2022 when he was arrested in Florida for a variety of charges, including felony DUI. He was promptly suspended by AEW without pay and would need to prove he could maintain sobriety and settle his legal issues before coming back to work. He'd eventually plea "nolo contendere" and returned to AEW in mid-April. He hasn't had any legal issues since then but was written off TV in June ahead of AEW's tour of Canada.

Just before his arrest, The Hardys were poised to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Hardy said he wants to build his way back up to creating "huge Dynamite moments" in order to build himself back up and challenge for the tag titles (currently held by FTR in their second reign) alongside Matt Hardy. But he also wants a bit more than that.

"It's the last run, the last good Hardy Boys run. I still have hopes, deep within my soul, that I'm going to have one more solo world championship title reign," Jeff said (h/t Fightful). Hardy is a six-time world champion between his time in WWE and Impact Wrestling.

AEW's Jeff Hardy Talks Retirement

"I have no idea," Jeff said when asked how much longer he'll keep wrestling. "I'm a big believer that something could happen before I get home tonight that would end my career. It's the little things that kill sometimes. I can't put a number on it, but I feel like I'm going to be rocking until I'm 50. I'm 45 now. Between now and 50, I think I'm going to create many more moments."

