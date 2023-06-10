Jeff Hardy Shatters an LED Screen in New AEW: Fight Forever Gameplay

Ever since AEW: Fight Forever received an official release date, AEW has been hitting fans with new reveals at a steady pace, and the latest reveal is a longtime fan favorite. That would be Jeff Hardy, and @ItsMachoT revealed the first look at Jeff Hardy's Fight Forever gameplay. We got a first look at Hardy's entrance, and the character model captures Hardy's likeness incredibly well. Then we get a look at Hardy in action in the ring against Andrade El Idolo, and we see Hardy slam him into a LED Screen, shattering it in the process. You can watch the video below.

During the entrance, we get a glimpse at how you can manipulate the pyro and effects, as there are Front Flames, Blast Field, Front Pyro, and Perimeter Fog options on the D-Pad. Then in the ring, we see Hardy facing Andrade in the Full Gear arena, and Hardy dives over the top rope to collide with Andrade.

Then things shift to weapons, and here we see Andrade with a tire around his neck while Hardy has a baseball bat. Hardy swings and connects, knocking off the tire and Andrade to the mat, and when Hardy moves we also see a tennis racket on the mat.

The final piece of the new gameplay shows Hardy and Andrade battling it out on the stage, and the LED screen already has some damage to it at this point. Hardy then suplexes Andrade into the screen, completely shattering it and knocking Andrade to the floor. The weapons and arena damage elements look to be quite fun, and hopefully, we'll get more gameplay of Hardy and the rest of the roster soon.

AEW: Fight Forever launches on June 29th, which is right after AEW's anticipated Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view. In the lead-up to the game's release, we'll likely see new gameplay for most of the roster, if not all of the roster, which includes stars like Kenny Omega, Britt Baker, Adam Cole, Chris Jericho, Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, CM Punk, and more.

"When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever," said Kenny Omega, Executive Vice President and former AEW World Champion and World Tag Team Champion at AEW. "Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE's and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I'm confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike."

"Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. "With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It's going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I'm excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars."

