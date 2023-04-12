AEW: Update on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks Signing New Contracts

AEW is still negotiating new deals with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, according to a couple of reports that dropped this week. News that Omega hadn't been locked into a new deal popped up earlier this year and he's reportedly currently making up the time he missed from being injured in late 2021 through mid-2022. Konnan, the booker for Lucha Libre AAA, recently noted that negotiations are still ongoing. This resulted in Omega not being booked for Triplemania XXXI this weekend in Monterrey. That show will instead be headlined by El Hijo Del Vikingo defending his AAA Mega Championship against Komander, Impact Wrestling's Rich Swann and AEW's Swerve Strickland.

"Well originally, we were gonna bring in [Kenny] Omega, but he was still negotiating with AEW and he wasn't sure if he was gonna stay or not. So, we couldn't commit. He didn't want to commit [to our show] until he signed, so that was out the window. After that, we asked for a couple people from AEW, they weren't available and then we asked for another guy and he was hurt, and so basically [who we ended up getting] Swerve [Strickland], who I have no problem with because he may not have the name value of other people, but he's an incredible wrestler. I was with him in Lucha Underground," Konnan said (h/t Fightful).

"...I'm assuming [he re-signed]. I never really asked him, but there are plans for him in the future so I'm thinking he already signed, you know? He wasn't sure if he was gonna stay and WWE was talking with him, so we couldn't get him to commit," he added.

Sean Ross Sapp's latest Fightful Select report also brought up the negotiations. While discussing the trio's willingness to work with CM Punk, he wrote, "We're not sure if that's changed as AEW has progressed on landing new deals with them." Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

