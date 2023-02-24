Kenny Omega's AEW Contract Reportedly Extended

2023 is set to be a crucial year for All Elite Wrestling. After bursting onto the scene in 2019 and acquiring as much talent as possible, Tony Khan's young promotion finds itself battling free agency for the first time. The first major casualty came in early 2022 as former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes departed AEW, exiting the company he helped start in favor of returning to WWE. This was a result of Rhodes's initial three-year AEW deal expiring. The next wave of expiring AEW deals are the five-year contracts, which will be due up at either the end of this year or early 2024. Both AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and AEW World Trios Champions Matt and Nick Jackson find themselves in that spot.

The remaining third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Kenny Omega, is also in a unique position. Following his world title loss at AEW Full Gear 2021, the Best Bout Machine spent an extensive time on the shelf, only returning to the ring in Summer 2022.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, Omega's injury time has resulted in his contract being extended. Omega's deal was originally set to expire at the end of January, as he was on a four-year deal with no option clause. The extension duration has not yet been decided. Considering Omega was out of action for nine months, that would mean that the longest AEW could extend him on his current deal would be until November.

It's worth noting that Omega and the Young Bucks are reportedly set on "sticking together" moving forward. That would mean that the trio collectively known as The Elite would essentially be a package deal to whatever promotion courts them.

AEW reportedly wants to "lock in" the Bucks on new multi-year deals but the two parties had "not really" entered negotiations as of this past January. Matt and Nick Jackson's contracts are due up at the end of the year.

Beyond AEW, Omega currently reigns as the IWGP United States Champion. It's unclear as to how long his current NJPW run will last.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Kenny Omega's AEW status.