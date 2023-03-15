AEW's Kenny Omega Teases Wrestling Future

All Elite Wrestling may end 2023 looking very different than where it began. That is largely due to the fact that three of the company's founders, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, are becoming free agents in the fall. Nick and Matt Jackson's contracts are due up around the winter, while Omega's initial deal actually expired in February. The Best Bout Machine's various injuries in late 2021 kept him on the shelf until last summer, which resulted in AEW adding extra time onto his contract. It's unclear as to how much time was added, but considering Omega missed nine months of action, his extension could run as far as November.

Omega's lack of a true AEW extension has led to rumblings that the former IWGP World Champion could entertain free agency later this year, with the ever-elusive WWE possibly coming calling. When asked about the WWE rumors, Omega essentially dodged the question, noting he will ultimately go where his heart tells him.

"I always kind of try to find my own way, or at least try to lean in the direction of where my heart is pulling me," Omega told CBC. "I haven't had that sort of epiphany yet."

ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley asked AEW President Tony Khan about Omega's contract situation at the AEW Revolution press conference earlier this month, to which Khan emphasized his aspirations to keep Omega on the All Elite roster for the long term.

"He's one of the best stars in the world," Khan said. "I hope he's here for a very long time."

Omega is set to team with the Bucks once more tonight, challenging new AEW World Trios Champions House of Black alongside the Jericho Appreciation Society in a three-way title contest. This could prove to be Omega's last trios bout for a while, as the Winnipeg native teased returning to the singles division shortly after his loss at AEW Revolution. Aside from the odd AEW Dark match, Omega has been exclusively a trios wrestler since returning from injury this past summer.

Omega's last proper singles match on AEW TV came in November 2021 when he battled Hangman Page for the AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear. He has also had some one-on-one contests on international soil, notably defeating longtime rival Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship this past January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Kenny Omega's AEW contract status.