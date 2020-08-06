Here's What Reportedly Went Wrong With The Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy Chair Spot on AEW Dynamite

One of the most newsworthy aspects of this week's AEW Dynamite was a segment early in the show where Matt Hardy, void of all his other gimmicks, cut a promo on Sammy Guevara and wound up brawling with the young star. The scrap ended with Guevara hitting a 450 splash off the entrance ramp and sending Hardy through a table. But before that even happened Hardy was already busted open due to Guevara throwing a chair and hitting Hardy square in the forehead. Hardy has already turned the incident into an angle, calling Guevara "a dead man" and "an endangered species" in a YouTube video, but more information about what went wrong has since come out.

Bryan Alvarez explained on the latest Wrestling Observer Live that the spot went mostly as planned, except Guevara was supposed to pick up a folding chair and throw it so Hardy could get his hand up and protect himself. Unfortunately "in the heat of the moment" Guevara couldn't find a folding chair, panicked, and opted to throw one of the heavier chairs placed at ringside. Hardy needed 13 stitches as a result and claimed in his video that he suffered a concussion.

Alvarez also noted on Wrestling Observer Radio last night that Guevara "got a very stern talking-to from a number of people who were very upset with this" backstage after the incident.

"Sammy, you were already on my s— list," Hardy said in a video on his personal YouTube channel. "But now you just split open my face. If you thought this was real before, it's definitely real now you little b—. Sammy I am not going to stop until I make you bleed, until I make you hurt! Sammy, your little a— is mine. I'm in pain, I'm hurting, I'm concussed right now, but I'm still clear enough mind to tell you that you are an endangered species. This s— just got real, man."

Next week's AEW Dynamite will be dubbed "Tag Team Appreciation Night." Check out the lineup for the show below:

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Jurassic Express

The Young Bucks vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Rock 'n' Roll Express Special Appearance

