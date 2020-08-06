Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite and NXT's Aug. 12 Episodes
NXT and All Elite Wrestling both announced loaded lineups for their Aug. 12 episodes as the two shows gear up for NXT TakeOver: XXX and All Out, respectively. AEW will have a special "Tag Team Appreciation Night" hosted by FTR, featuring two tag team matches and a special appearance by the legendary Rock 'n' Roll Express. Cody Rhodes will also make his latest TNT Championship defense against Scorpio Sky and the long-awaited rematch between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will finally take place.
Meanwhile on NXT the build for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match will continue with another triple threat qualifier, as well as a match between Karrion Kross and Danny Burch.
AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky
NXT North American Championship Qualifier: Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida vs. TBA
NEXT WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT at 8/7c on @USA_Network:— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020
🌟@bronsonreedwwe vs. @ArcherOfInfamy!
🌟@WWEKarrionKross (w/ @Lady_Scarlett13) vs. @strongstylebrit!
🌟@KUSHIDA_0904 vs. @CGrimesWWE vs. a mystery opponent! pic.twitter.com/uWxGf6wd8O
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
“Why does this rematch mean so much to both of you” - @EBischoff.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/84ZxCcoPAo— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch
The man who was choked out by Karrion Kross in the dark was Danny Burch.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mB7yWEeR2V— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 6, 2020
Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Jurassic Express
NEXT WEEK ON DYNAMITE!
We have another stacked card for you!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/6qYTZKrIQi— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest
With @ShaneThorneWWE throwing everything at him, @bronsonreedwwe refuses to spoil his momentum heading into #NXTTakeOver: XXX. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yKieSKWE8g— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2020
The Young Bucks vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson
Dark Order vs. The Young Bucks.— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 6, 2020
Next week.
Tag Team Appreciation Night.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/vOME45ITQE
Rock 'n' Roll Express Appearance
Next week is extremely special to me. Circumstances have prevented us from having a match, but we’ll still be there to host it. You’ll get to see RNR Express & the Horsemen in the ring together! My God I love this business!!— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) August 6, 2020
TAG TEAM APPRECIATION NIGHT! #AEWTTAN#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BPWDugfNk5
