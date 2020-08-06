Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite and NXT's Aug. 12 Episodes

NXT and All Elite Wrestling both announced loaded lineups for their Aug. 12 episodes as the two shows gear up for NXT TakeOver: XXX and All Out, respectively. AEW will have a special "Tag Team Appreciation Night" hosted by FTR, featuring two tag team matches and a special appearance by the legendary Rock 'n' Roll Express. Cody Rhodes will also make his latest TNT Championship defense against Scorpio Sky and the long-awaited rematch between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will finally take place.

Meanwhile on NXT the build for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match will continue with another triple threat qualifier, as well as a match between Karrion Kross and Danny Burch.

