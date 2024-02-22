AEW Reportedly Sets Location for Forbidden Door 2024

AEW is heading back to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2024.

Every year since 2021 AEW has made it a tradition to hold a televised event, AEW Grand Slam, in Arthur Ashe Stadium but it appears that this year they will be heading back to the venue for Forbidden Door this summer, according to Andrew Zarian. Forbidden Door is a yearly pay-per-view put on by both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. The show puts on dream crossover matches like Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada, Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy.

Earlier this afternoon, PWInsider reported that AEW was looking to host a pay-per-view at the iconic venue instead of a tv taping. With that it would make it the very first AEW pay-per-view to be hosted in NYC proper, following a successful AEW Worlds End debut that sold over 10,000 tickets in Long Island, NY. The report states that the tentative plan as early as last year's Grand Slam would be to potentially hold a pay-per-view there in 2024.

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed that Forbidden Door three would be taking place this year as the fruitful relationship between AEW and NJPW continues. However, it appears like there may be some participation from other companies, such as CMLL and Khan seems very keen on the idea. AEW and CMLL entered a working relationship last fall and it has seen many crossovers between the company's talent. "I definitely want CMLL involved in practically anything we do. They're such a great partner already. It's been great," Khan said. "It's our first year of the partnership, and we've been able to some really exciting things working with them."

At this time, there is no word on whether or not AEW will move AEW Grand Slam to another venue or if they will keep up with tradition.

