Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium

All Elite Wrestling will make its New York City debut next week with the AEW Grand Slam event inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The event will span across four hours on both Dynamite and a two-hour edition of Rampage and will mark the first time a pro wrestling event has been held inside the home of the US Open tennis tournament. The headlining match for the show will see AEW World Champion Kenny Omega take on a debuting Bryan Danielson, though no title will be on the line.

The Men of the Year vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager (Rampage)

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager interrupted Dan Lambert’s latest rant, resulting in a tag match getting set up between The Inner Circle and Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page.

The SuperKliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express (Rampage)

Adam Cole called out Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to a six-man tag match after the trio repeatedly attacked The Elite over the past two weeks. The three babyfaces quickly accepted the challenge.

CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (Rampage)

After a war of words with Taz on last week’s Dynamite, CM Punk saw his tenure at the commentary table cut shot on this week’s episode when he was attacked by Taz, Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook. Hobbs then powerbombed Punk through the commentary table, setting up a singles match between the two. This will be Punk’s first televised match since joining AEW.

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (Dynamite)

Coming off of the “Suzuki Incident” on last week’s Dynamite, the New Japan legend has reunited with his Suzuki-gun stablemate Lance Archer for a tag match against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. The four men closed out this week’s Dynamite with a brawl.

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr. (Dynamite)

Coming off of his loss against Chris Jericho at All Out, MJF has decided to target the entire Pillman family with his recent promos. He’s repeatedly insulted Brian Pillman, the appearance of his widow and even Pillman Jr.’s aunt (who helped raise him) en route to a match with one half of the Varsity Blondes.

Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR (Dynamite)

Allin defeated Shawn Spears on this week’s Dynamite, which was immediately followed by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler attacking Allin and Sting. The former tag team champions then nailed “The Icon” with a Spike Piledriver and had Tully Blanchard wipe away Sting’s iconic face paint.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho (Dynamite)

Soho made her AEW debut at All Out earlier this month and won the Casion Women’s Battle Royale, earning a shot at Baker’s AEW world title. She then beat Jamie Hayter in her Dynamite debut last week.

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black (Dynamite)

Black seemingly retired Rhodes in their first match back in early August, but “The American Nightmare” finally returned on this week’s Dynamite for some revenge. Ever since Black first defeated Rhodes he’s been dismantling the rest of The Nightmare Family, brutally beating Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes.

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Dynamite)

Danielson officially challenged Omega on this week’s Dynamite, saying that the match would not be about championships but rather who is the better wrestler. Omega accepted, much to the dismay of his manager Don Callis.