AEW Star Reveals Sting's Son Is Training With Him To Become a Wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer Sting's legacy will continue to live on in the wrestling business. As revealed by Fightful, one of Sting's sons, Steven Borden, has begun professional wrestling training. In February, Darby Allin divulged in an interview that when he inquired about Sting's son's wrestling he was told they "weren't interested." Steven in particular has long been adamant about not getting into the wrestling business as he saw it as "dad's thing" but after an appearance at AEW Revolution back in March, his perception began to shift.

Allin told Fightful that he'd offered to help train the second-generation trainee. "Steven, his son that played football, is actually staying at my house training to be a pro wrestler," Allin said. "He's sleeping in a tent in my front yard. He's literally never thought of it his whole life, but being there at Revolution, he caught whatever urge to train. I talked to him and Sting on the phone, I said, 'Come down.' I have a ring at my house and everything. He's there now" (h/t: Fightful).

(Photo: AEW)

At AEW Revolution, Sting officially retired from the wrestling business after more than four decades. He and Allin faced the Young Bucks for the Tag Team Championships which Sting ended up retiring with. He didn't come alone for his final match, though. His two sons dressed up as "generations of Sting" -- Wolfpac and Surfer -- which was a delight to all fans to see the uncanny resemblance between him and his kids. But as soon as Steven got in the ring and did a Stinger Splash in the corner, the internet went ablaze, suggesting he should consider training.

Back in March Steven talked to Comicbook about the moment and whether or not he's.reconsidered his stance on the business. He noted that the answer over the last six months had gotten "murky" since he'd been there to watch his dad.

"... The answer for my whole life, the reason why you would have heard that from Darby, is because that has been the answer since I was a kid," Steven said. "I think it was probably a question that I've been asked more than anything in my entire life, 'When are you going to get into wrestling?' I just always liked leaving it as my dad's thing. I never really had much interest in stepping into his world. I thought that was his thing. I would say it's mostly still similar, but that said, maybe in the last six months to a year that answer has gotten a little bit more murky. Part of that is probably because I'm not ready to let him walk away or watch him walk away. I think somebody tweeted at me something like, 'the hardest part about being a Sting fan is that he couldn't stay young forever,' and that actually hit me a little bit."