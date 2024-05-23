Tony Khan Comments on Moving AEW All Out From Its Historic Labor Day Weekend Spot

This week AEW made the announcement that it would be moving one of its most important events, AEW All Out from its patented Labor Day weekend spot. This came as a shock as AEW has historically run Labor Day weekend since its inception, continuing a tradition that was set by the All In independent show self-funded by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks in 2018.

Beginning last year, AEW ran another historic event, the first All In show under the AEW brand. From Wembley Stadium in London, England, the show reportedly drew over 80,000 fans from all over the world to see the spectacle. During the media call for AEW Double or Nothing, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the move and how it came to be. Khan noted how important that first weekend of September is for the company but they wanted to listen to fan feedback.

"I want to continue putting AEW on in September and I wanted to give the fans in Chicago a great show and I was thinking, how can I give them an even better show? I know some of the feedback it said that this has always been a great weekend, Labor Day weekend, for AEW coming off the stadium show. It's hard to come in and do anything the week after that but last year we did it and the show was fantastic. A lot of people thought All Out was the best event of the entire year. A lot of people also thought All In was the best event of the entire year," Khan said.

He continued, explaining that it's much harder to sell shows a la carte than if they were bundled or on a streaming service. "I felt like last year, maybe our strongest ever, probably. And one note people had was, hey, if all out had been a little bit further out, you could have built things a little bit more and maybe people wouldn't have been so surprised how great the show was when it turned out to be maybe the best of all of them. And I thought that made sense. You know, other people have done major wrestling events within the same week or even the same weekend, back to back days even. And it's a different platform for delivery when you're doing shows on streaming and they're all in a bundle and you get them all versus selling events a la carte. I think that's a different challenge so I think that made a lot of sense."

AEW Double or Nothing goes down this Sunday, May 26 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. After debuting in March, Mercedes Moné will officially wrestle her first AEW sanctioned match against TBS Champion Willow Nightingale who she shares a great history with. Moné's last match before injury was against Nightingale for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, unfortunately though, Moné was injured halfway through. Swerve Strickland will go up against former TNT Champion Christian Cage in his first pay-per-view defense since winning the title back at AEW Dynasty. In non-title action, Orange Cassidy looks to defeat his former friend and Best Friends stablemate, Trent Beretta who has taken out Chuck Taylor and looks to do the same to Cassidy. Check out the full AEW Double or Nothing card below.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Card