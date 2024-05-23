AEW's Tony Khan Brings Darby Allin and a Flamethrower to Dynamite in Shocking Return

The Elite were fully in control of AEW Dynamite tonight, leaving their fingerprints on just about everything throughout the show. That included the main event, which was supposed to be between Bryan Danielson and Satnam Singh. Danielson is also supposed to be on Team AEW at Double or Nothing in their battle against The Elite, so as you can imagine, The Elite has every reason to try and break him down before the pay-per-view. They did just that tonight, but what they didn't plan for was the unexpected return of Tony Khan, and he brought a flamethrower-equipped Darby Allin with him to the arena to help Danielson out.

Danielson was quickly outnumbered by Singh's allies, including Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Sanjay Dutt. They all started attacking Danielson, and while he managed to defy the odds for a while, the numbers advantage was eventually too much to overcome. The Young Bucks then came out as the group had Danielson held in the corner, and once in the ring, The Bucks gave the group their promised money for attacking Danielson.

Then the Bucks turned their attention to Danielson personally, but he was able to avoid the EVP Trigger and unleash some kicks. Unfortunately, Okada was out next, and then Perry joined the party. The Elite was then interrupted by the video screen, which showed a car pulling up to the arena. Darby Allin, who was banned from the building earlier in the night, got out of the car with a flamethrower in his hand, and it was none other than Tony Khan in the driver's seat.

The Elite was preparing to throw Danielson into a table by the ramp, but that all changed when Allin came in and had the flamethrower going full blast to drive them off. That allowed Danielson to get to his feet, and he got some revenge on The Elite by flipping Nick Jackson into that same table, shattering it in the process.

The rest of The Elite couldn't get near him thanks to Allin's flamethrower, and he pushed the group further away from Jackson. Nick was in bad shape too, as he kept holding his side after going through the table, and he revealed a gash when the camera moved over. These teams will finally meet at Double or Nothing, and it would appear Khan might also be getting involved during the pay-per-view. You can find the updated card for Double or Nothing below.

AEW Double or Nothing Updated Card

AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm (C) vs. Serena Deeb

TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (C) vs Mercedes Mone

AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong (C) vs Will Ospreay

TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match: Adam Copeland (C) vs. Malakai Black

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Orange Cassidy vs Trent Beretta

FTW Championship 3-Way Match: Chris Jericho (C) vs Hook vs Katsuyori Shibata

Anarchy In The Arena: The Elite vs FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin

Are you excited for Double or Nothing? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!