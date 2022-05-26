Top AEW Star Injured, Will Miss Double or Nothing Weekend Events

✖

Sting will miss this weekend's AEW Fan Fest in Las Vegas following an injury he suffered last week on AEW Dynamite. For those who missed it, a brawl broke out after Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy that wound up involving The Young Bucks, reDRagon, both Hardy brothers, Darby Allin and "The Icon." Unfortunately, Sting wound up getting his leg injured when the Undisputed Elite trapped it in a steel chair and let Kyle O'Reilly nail him with a King Kong Knee Drop. It's unclear if this injury is storyline-based or legitimate.

"Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday's #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds," AEW's announcement on Wednesday night read.

The WCW legend has wrestled nine times since arriving in AEW in late 2020, but hasn't competed since March. Neither he nor Darby Allin are booked for Sunday's Double or Nothing, though the latter has teased getting involved in some way.

Trust me I got a plan heading into Sunday. — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 26, 2022

"I never thought I'd be back here like this," Sting said in an interview with Sports Illustrated late last year ahead of competing inside the Greensboro Coliseum. I thought I was just going to disappear from wrestling, and I didn't like the thought of that. Then I came to AEW, and originally, we were just going to explore cinematic matches. And I got in the ring. I can still hear Cody [Rhodes] telling me about my kinetic energy and that I could wrestle a match. I was like, 'Ease up now, Cody.' Then I heard Darby say, 'Steve, you can do it.' This entire stretch, and now coming back to Greensboro, it has all been surreal."

