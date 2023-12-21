AEW Reveals Toni Storm's Opponent for Worlds End

AEW Worlds End is right around the corner, and there are still a few unanswered questions regarding the final card. One question was answered during tonight's AEW Dynamite, as Saraya battled Riho for a Title shot against Toni Storm at the pay-per-view. Ruby Soho watched backstage as the former Outcasts leader battled Riho for the chance to face the Timeless one at Worlds End, and Saraya came close to securing that win several times. Unfortunately for her Riho was able to keep her down for the pin and the win, and will move on to face Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Both Saraya and Riho are former AEW Women's World Champions, with Saraya's reign being the most recent of the two. Saraya's reign came in at 44 days, and she was defeated by Hikaru Shida, who then became the first three-time AEW Women's World Champion.

As for Riho, she was actually the very first AEW Women's World Champion, winning the Title on the very first episode of Dynamite back in 2019. Riho would hold the Title for 133 days, ultimately being defeated by Nyla Rose in 2020. Riho hasn't held the Title since, but is now back to try and become a two-time AEW World Women's Champion. She can do just that if she defeats Storm, but that is no easy feat.

In her Timeless era, Storm has become one of AEW's most popular stars, and she became a three-time AEW Women's World Champion after defeating Shida at AEW: Full Gear earlier this year. Her reign is still early at only around 32 days, but she has all the momentum on her side at the moment, and it's difficult to see her losing her Title this quickly. Riho has a lot to overcome to make this win happen, but you can't ever count her out, so it's always a possibility.

During the media call for Full Gear, Khan revealed how Storm's new persona came about, and it was something they had discussed a while ago. Old Hollywood starlets were clearly an inspiration, and they both loved that central premise. Since then she's run with it and taken it to a new level, and Khan couldn't be more thrilled with how everything has turned out.

"And she had such great ideas, and then we brainstormed, and I think Toni's great, and I love working with her. And it's just incredible. She is not just channeling a Hollywood starlet; she's become the Hollywood starlet. And it's undeniable she is Timeless Toni Storm now, and I've tried to come up with ideas to involve her in the show getting more of her segments to tell the story differently and portray her and feature her differently than anybody else," Khan said. (via Yahoo).

AEW World End Updated Card:

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Riho

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (C) vs The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega)

Continental Classic Finals Match

No DQ Match: Adam Copeland vs Christian Cage

Worlds End takes place on Saturday, December 30th at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

