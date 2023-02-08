AEW Expecting "Big Increases" For Next TV Deal

All Elite Wrestling is approaching a crucial point in its short history. When Tony Khan launched the promotion in early 2019, it was just a matter of months before he inked a television deal with WarnerMedia to bring weekly AEW broadcasts to TNT. Less than two years after AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT, WarnerMedia doubled down on its demand for AEW content, as AEW debuted a second weekly series in the form of AEW Rampage. While signs have pointed in a positive direction for AEW's future with WarnerMedia, the media giant's merger with Discovery has raised some uncertainty.

Regardless, Khan has strong aspirations for AEW's televised future. Speaking with Uproxx Sports, Khan noted that the company is "on a good pace" for a "lucrative" media deal.

"I expect big increases in the rights for the AEW programs," Khan said. "We're on a good pace to make a very lucrative deal for the AEW media rights going forward."

AEW content currently largely lives under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner. Weekly televised shows AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage are broadcasted on WBD channels TBS and TNT, respectively, while pay-per-views are streamable on WBD's Bleacher Report Live.

"We've done 174 episodes of Dynamite, 80 episodes of AEW Rampage, our 17th pay-per-view event will be March 5 in Revolution," Khan said. "We've done hundreds and hundreds of hours of AEW content in our library."

The aforementioned assets plus Khan's ownership of Ring of Honor makes the entire AEW tape library a sought-after property.

"AEW has access to so many great wrestling events, including some events that are widely considered to be some of the best wrestling events of all time," Khan continued. "There's a lot of interest in this library as well as the new weekly content we continue to produce each week, and I do think there's a lot of demand for the library and it makes a lot of sense for us to try to make that AEW library available to fans all over the world on demand."

AEW's current television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery expires at the end of this year.