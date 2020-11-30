The Young Bucks Respond to Not Cracking the Top 10 in PWI's 2020 Tag Team Rankings

✖

Pro Wrestling Illustrated unveiled its inaugural comprehensive rankings of pro wrestling tag teams — dubbed the PWI Tag Team 50 — back on Nov. 18. AEW's tag division dominated the top 10 spots of the rankings, including FTR (at No. 1), Kenny Omega & Hangman Page and The Lucha Bros. But one team that was noticeably missing from the top 10 was The Young Bucks, two of AEW's executive vice presidents and the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Matt & Nick Jackson addressed the snub during a recent interview with Inside the Ropes.

"I sent Matt a screenshot of the cover, I was like, 'Get out of here, this is just like a rib on us now at this point,'" Nick said. "I think they're more into the kayfabe aspect of the listing. So if you see as that, yeah maybe we shouldn't have made a top 10 because we lost almost every big match we had. So I guess if you go off that it makes sense."

"I don't mind it," Matt added. "I feel like we're always at our best with a chip on our shoulder. So if the list is a kayfabe list or not, that's how they feel. That's great. Let me continue to surprise people be the underdog in situations like that. Here we are, we're the AEW Tag Team Champions and sometimes we still, we always work best when we're fighting from underneath. So whenever critics say things about us or there's arguments over whether or not we're good, if we're a cancer to the business or if we've actually done well, I love that there's always these debates and arguments about who is the best because that just puts a chip on our shoulder."

The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by WWE's The Golden Role Models, Street Profits, New Day and Kabuki Warriors, New Japan's Guerrillas of Destiny and Rappongi 3K and Impact's The North.

