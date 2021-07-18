✖

One former WWE Superstar has teased their Impact Wrestling debut during Impact's Slammiversary pay-per-view event! The Slammiversary event is not only Impact Wrestling's most exciting event of the year (and even more so since this was their first pay-per-view event with a live crowd in attendance), but it's often boosted by the fact that there is a high chance to see a star performer from another promotion such as All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and of course, the WWE. Making matters even more interesting has been the number of cuts to the roster WWE has made in the past two years.

Not only did Slammiversary 2021 already feature the return of former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green in an earlier match in the night, but a special promo between matches had teased another former WWE superstar is on the way. Aiden English, who has been most recently working independent promotions under his real name Matthew Rehwoldt, is teasing an upcoming "impact" with a strange promo! Check it out below as shared through Impact Wrestling's official Twitter account:

Rehwoldt was one of the many former WWE Superstars that had been released from their contracts due to budgets cuts as a result from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. While there have unfortunately been many more cuts from the roster since that initial slate, many of those who had been released from the WWE have found success in different ways through other promotions.

It has yet to be revealed when Rehwoldt will be bringing the "Drama King" to Impact Wrestling thanks to how mysterious this promo is, but the highlight of his "drama" persona teases we'll be seeing lots more of his star very soon. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!