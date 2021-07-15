Seven Former WWE Superstars Who Might Appear at Impact's Slammiversary 2021

Impact Wrestling will host its annual Slammiversary event at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday. And just like last year's event, a big part of the promotion for the show has centered around wrestlers from other companies making surprise appearances. Between the crossovers with AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling and the numerous WWE Superstars who have been released this year (a portion of whom just had their 90-day No Compete clauses expire earlier), there are numerous opportunities for shocking arrivals. Below are seven former WWE stars who could potentially make the jump to Impact, either for just one night or as their new home. Who do you want to see show up at Slammiversary? Let us know in the comments and check out the full card for the show below: Impact World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan (No DQ Match)

The IInspiration (fka The IIconics) (Photo: WWE) Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, now going by Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, were two of the biggest surprise releases when WWE made its first big round of cuts back in mid-April. The pair have made it clear that they want to continue working as a tag team, which is perfect for Impact given they have the Knockouts tag titles but don't have very many tag teams to fill up that division. The two both bid farewell to their former personas on Instagram this week. I’ll forever be thankful for the opportunity to create Peyton Royce ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/7wmX16wgNJ — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) July 14, 2021 I love you BK 💛

You’ll forever be in my heart pic.twitter.com/EG3um3bi2c — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) July 14, 2021 prevnext

Samuray del Sol (fka Kalisto) (Photo: WWE) Kalisto has switched back to his Samuary del Sol persona, and while he hasn't wrestled a match since his release he was one of the most decorated wrestlers to be let go during the April cuts. He's a perfect fit for Impact's X Division, and its current champion even mentioned him during a recent interview with ComicBook. "I think Samuray del Sol [fka Kalisto] is somebody that I've looked at for the past 10 years. He's one of the best in-ring competitors I ever saw," Alexander said. prevnext

Chelsea Green (Photo: WWE) Chelsea Green made her surprise arrival in Ring of Honor at last weekend's Best in the World pay-per-view and announced she'd be competing in the upcoming ROH Women's World Championship tournament. However, she reportedly does not have an exclusive contract with the company, meaning she could make some sort of appearance in her old stomping grounds on Saturday. Green, then going by Laurel Van Ness, first found success in Impact in the mid-2010s with her "Hot Mess" gimmick and reign as Knockouts Champion. prevnext

Mickie James (Photo: WWE.com) James' 90-day No Compete clause is up, she's worked with Impact multiple times (she's held the Knockouts title on three occasions) and she's made it clear she wants to continue wrestling. If there's any front-runner as to who Deonna Purrazzo's surprise opponent will be, it's her. prevnext

Buddy Murphy (Photo: WWE.com) Yes, he's still in his 90-day No Compete clause until the end of August. But Fighftul Select has reported that several WWE stars have been allowed out of that deal (Chelsea Green was granted that). While it might be a bit of a stretch, Murphy could be a great fit in Impact's X Division and main event scene. prevnext

Mojo Rawley (Photo: WWE.com) Even though he's getting more into the acting world, Rawley has confirmed in interviews that he'll be returning to wrestling in the future. Perhaps he pops up here to reignite his rivalry with former Hype Bro Matt Cardona? prevnext