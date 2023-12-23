Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Return on WWE SmackDown

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are back with a vengeance. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions returned on WWE SmackDown following the Holiday Havoc tag team match. Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega and Michin teamed against DAMAGE CTRL.

Toward the end of the match, Damage CTRL appeared strong and like they were seconds away from winning the match. As they approached the Christmas present boxes ringside, Kairi Sane and Asuka lifted the tops off to find Fyre and Dawn waiting for them on the inside. They step out as Asuka and Sane look at them in confusion, then Fyre and Dawn start beating them up. Bayley screams at them asking what they're doing as Belair picks Bayley up for the KOD, and Michin grabs the WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY for the Eat Defeat. Michin runs to the ropes and hops up top, putting SKY through the table laying in the middle of the ring with a senton, picking up the win.

Fyre and Dawn debuted on the main roster in May of 2023, finding a home on WWE SmackDown. Though they've been appearing at WWE house shows and in SmackDown dark matches, the last time they were on tv was against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler where the former UFC fighters won to unify the NXT and main roster tag team belts. They had only officially been in two televised matches and in September a vignette aired that would have The Unholy Union (Fyre and Dawn) taking credit for the tag team title "curse." They've been going with that idea ever since.

On WWE Raw Chelsea Green and Piper Niven lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, an established team that had yet to get a big break on the main roster. Fyre and Dawn have a decorated history with the new women's tag team champions and with them picking up the victory over Green and Niven, it only makes sense that they'd pop back into the picture now.