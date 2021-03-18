Andrade Confirms He Asked WWE for His Release

✖

News broke late last week that former United States and NXT Champion Andrade had requested his release from WWE. While "El Idolo" had previously been positioned as a star in NXT and potential WWE Championship contender on Raw as recently as last year he hasn't wrestled a match since last October and has since seen his former manager Zelina Vega leave the company. A follow-up report indicated WWE denied his request, and on Thursday he popped up on Twitter and outright admitted the rumors were true.

"The rumors are true and I don't know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days," he wrote, before giving the same message in Spanish.

The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 18, 2021

Fans first started getting the indication that Andrade might want to leave when he started tweeting with Ring of Honor World Champion Rush. As La Sombra, Andrade and Rush were two of the founding members of Los Ingobernables in the Mexican promotion CMLL. Spin-off versions of the group can be found in both New Japan Pro-Wrestling (Los Ingobernables de Japon) and Ring of Honor (La Faccion Ingobernable).

Charlotte Flair, Andrade's finacee, recently revealed in an interview with TV Insider that she pitched the idea of working with Andrade as an on-screen couple.

"I've actually pitched that," Flair said. "I would be very much open to that. I've done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV."

