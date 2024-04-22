Another Bloodline Member Reportedly Making WWE Debut Imminently

The Bloodline era has taken on a new life since Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 to Cody Rhodes. Reigns is now stepping back for an undetermined amount of time, though it's been reported he will have large creative input over the Bloodline story during his absence. After The Rock's performance in the main event of this year's WrestleMania, he's on his way back to Hollywood for the time being.

The hole leaves a window of opportunity for the remaining members -- or, member, as Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group. Sikoa has taken on more of a leadership role with Paul Heyman by his side, recently introducing a new Bloodline member to the mix -- former multi-time NJPW champion Tama Tonga. They've been terrorizing WWE since his arrival and now it appears that yet another family member is making his debut shortly.

32-year-old Jacob Fatu reportedly inked a contract with WWE and PWInsider is now reporting that he will be making his debut on the main roster imminently. The debut, according to sources, could happen as soon as the April 26 episode of SmackDown. He would be a regular member of the main roster thereafter.

Fatu, who began his wrestling career in 2012, has made a name for himself all over the independent wrestling scene the last few years. He's wrestled for some huge independent companies like MLW, GCW, ROW, HOG, and West Coast Pro. His final independent date took place at the end of March when he teamed with his brother Zilla against Gringo Loco and Oni El Bendito in GCW.

Jacob Fatu, WWE's Latest Bloodline Member?

It wouldn't be the first time that the wrestler garnered the interest of WWE. Lance Anoa'i revealed in an interview back in November that there had been talk at one point about bringing in several members of the family for a "Tribal Court" storyline. At the time, there were several MLW contracts in place and with the history between both promotions being pretty sour, it makes sense as to why that never played out. ""So the Tribal Court, they wanted a lot of us. They asked for my grandfather, my dad, my uncles, me, Jacob, they wanted us all," Anoa'i said. "Unfortunately, due to our contracts and everything, we weren't able to. But that's okay. We weren't able to, and we just carried on."

