Lance Anoa'i Reveals WWE Wanted Him and Jacob Fatu for Roman Reigns' Tribal Court

There have been several memorable moments throughout WWE's Bloodline saga, and that includes when The Bloodline held Tribal Court. While Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa were all featured in the segment, WWE evidently wanted more members of the family to be involved. In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, former MLW star Lance Anoa'i revealed that WWE wanted him, Jacob Fatu, and other members of the family to be a part of Tribal Court. That wouldn't end up happening though due to the MLW deals in place at the time, which isn't a huge surprise after all the issues between them over the past year or so (via Fightful).

"So the tribal court, they wanted a lot of us. They asked for my grandfather, my dad, my uncles, me, Jacob, they wanted us all," Anoa'i said. "Unfortunately, due to our contracts and everything, we weren't able to. But that's okay. We weren't able to, and we just carried on."

Since then Anoa'i and Juicy Finau have been granted their releases from MLW, so it remains to be seen where they might end up next. On that subject, Anoa'i said, "Now, we just don't know. Time will tell. IMPACT looks very strong right now, or January, they become TNA again. AEW looks awesome. You just never know. That's the life of the freedom."

Anoa'i was then asked if there were other opportunities with WWE during his time in MLW, adding that it would seem like MLW would want their stars to be highlighted on WWE TV. It turns out Anoa'i pitched that, but the pitch was shut down. Anoa'i also mentions the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends that spotlighted Yokozuna and the Anoa'i family, which they also weren't able to participate in.

"Very true, and we pitched that point, and we got shut down. We don't know why. It is what it is. But we just ran with it. They even did the A&E special, filming my whole family at our family reunions, and we weren't allowed to be in any of it. So there was just a few missed opportunities, and hopefully, it just comes right back around, and everybody will be able to see how big our family is still growing," Anoa'i said.

"I'm not the only one left. There's still a lot of guys. Jacob Fatu is my cousin. His brother, Journey. Solo's already in there. Zilla Fatu, who's Umaga's son. We're all going. We're all young and hungry and ready to achieve and follow our family's footsteps and just keep the Bloodline going," Anoa'i said.

