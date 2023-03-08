WWE Backlash Coming to Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny Hosting

WWE continues its international premium live event tour. Following the success of WWE Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom and WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, the global leader in sports-entertainment brought WWE Elimination Chamber to the great white north this past February, marking the company's first premium live event in Canada since Summer 2019. Bringing WWE's signature shows across international waters looks to be a regular thing as well, as WWE is already scheduled to return to both the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia this year with WWE Money in the Bank and WWE King and Queen of the Ring, respectively.

The international destinations won't just be limited to the aforementioned locations though. As first reported by Variety, WWE is bringing WWE Backlash to Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6th. The event will emanate from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. This will be the first live WWE event in the country in nearly two decades.

WWE Backlash will be hosted by Puerto Rico's own Bad Bunny. The multi-platinum recording artist has had a long-running relationship with WWE, as he has wrestled for the company on two occasions, wowing fans with his in-ring abilities at WWE WrestleMania 37.

"In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn't able to attend New Year's Revolution at el Coliseo," Bad Bunny said in a statement. "Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won't miss it."

As evident by the show's name, WWE Backlash is the first premium live event following WWE WrestleMania 39 and promises to deal with the fallout from the company's biggest event of the year. Past iterations of the show have featured a number of WrestleMania rematches.

"We're excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said in a statement. "Bad Bunny is one of the world's most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico."

WWE Backlash goes down on Saturday, May 6th.