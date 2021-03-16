New Details on the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Ceremony

✖

WWE confirmed via The Bump last week that the next WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will feature both the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021, as last year's ceremony was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mike Johnson of PWInsider offered a new update on the ceremony itself on Monday, adding that the show will air live on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6 and that fans will be able to attend the show virtually via the ThunderDome. WWE will also attempt to get as many of the inductees in-person at the ThunderDome as possible.

The 2020 Class consists of Batista, The New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger and The Bella Twins. Former Women's Champion Molly Holly was announced as the first member of the Class of 2021.

There's no word yet on who will induct each of the new members, or how long the ceremony is intended to last.

Given his acting schedule, Batista might be the hardest member of the class to get to the show in-person.

"I don't think it's sunk in," the former world champion said in his statement when his induction was announced in December 2019. "And I was thinking about it because I mean, it seems like a long journey, but it also feels like yesterday when I started my career. And it also feels ... because I'm still working so much, it doesn't feel like an end of a journey."

"And I said that at WrestleMania last year: It's the end of my in-ring journey, but it's not the end of my journey with the WWE," he added. "I will always be connected with them, I'll always be affiliated with them, I hope that I will always have a good relationship with them. So it doesn't really feel like an ending for me, it feels like, kind of, I'm right in the mix. ... All I can say is it feels good, it's just satisfying. I feel like I accomplished something. I feel like it was all worth it."