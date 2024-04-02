Big E Opens Up About "The Gamble" of a WWE In-Ring Return

Big E has been out of action for over two years now. In the lead up to WWE WrestleMania 38, The New Day's muscle teamed up with stablemate Kofi Kingston to take on Ridge Holland and Sheamus on the March 11th WWE SmackDown. The action would spill to the outside of the ring, leading Holland to set Big E up for a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E did not get a full rotation during the maneuver, resulting in his fall's weight being majorly placed on his head and neck. He was stretchered to the back and transported to a local hospital, where he was notified that he had broken his neck and fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

While he has made a recovery from the injury itself, Big E has been advised by doctors to never wrestle again.

Big E Details the "Gamble" of a WWE In-Ring Return

Big E continues to wrestle with his in-ring future.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the 38-year-old noted that he is taking in all considerations with a potential WWE return but admitted that stepping back in the squared circle would be a "gamble."

"I want to make sure that I'm making the best decision for myself and for my health moving forward. It's just one of those things I want to be smart about," Big E said. "It's just a matter of listening to the doctors, taking in enough information, looking at my more recent set of scans and deciding if the gamble is worth it."

Even if Big E never wrestles again, the former WWE Champion has a multitude of positions within WWE that he could spend the second half of his career fulfilling. He has already acted as a guest trainer during past WWE tryouts and participated on WWE broadcast panels. Fans have suggested that Big E would be suitable as a WWE Performance Center coach, producer, or a color commentator.

"It's something that has been discussed. Titus (O'Neil) is doing that and having great fun. I've had fun as well," Big E said of a possible commentary role. "I like to stay hydrated. I can't sit there for three hours with no pee break. That for me would be the biggest obstacle, the urine."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Big E's health and in-ring future.