Big E Gives an Update on His Neck Following His One-Year Scans

Big E underwent his one-year scans earlier this month after suffering a broken neck back on the March 11, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE Champion managed to avoid any damage to his spinal cord and has been able to operate without a neck brace for months, but his future as an in-ring competitor remains very much up in the air. He discussed what the doctors found while recently on the Battleground Podcast.

"It's just a complicated fracture I broke my C1 in two places so that Jefferson fracture, is what it's called, it just takes a little bit more time to heal. So, we just did the one years scans after WrestleMania, it was a little bit later because of WrestleMania. We have to sit down with the doctors at some point and kind of figure out what the next step is but from my perspective, I feel great, I have no function issues, no pain issues, I've been at the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I'm just feeling great and I'm really grateful for all that. It's just, obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis," E said (h/t F4WOnline).

E has kept busy by staying involved in WWE's recruitment program while recovering, particularly with college athletes via WWE Next In Line (NIL).

"It's been fun for me because I resonate with it," E told These Urban Times back in December. "Because I was a football player at Iowa with a bunch of injuries, my career was over, and I'm thinking now, 'What do I do with my life?' I was going to grad school, but I didn't really feel fulfilled. I feel I can go back in time to 13 years ago and look at young men and women in a very similar position as me who are seeing the end of their college career."

"You spend so much of your time invested in your sport. So many of us, we play our sport since four, five, six years old. It's all we know," Big E continued. "You're in school and working hard at that, but it's something you love, and then it's gone. For me, being in the ring wasn't the same as playing football and having my hand in the dirt, but it still filled that athletic void. The ability to go out there and hit people and run and jump, I felt like a kid again, I felt free."