WWE: Big E Has "No Timetable" on In-Ring Return

WWE fans have not seen Big E compete inside a squared circle since March 2022. The New Day's big man suffered a neck injury during a freak accident on an episode of WWE SmackDown, resulting in C1 and C6 vertebrae fractures. Fortunately for the former WWE Champion, this injury has not caused any ligament or spinal cord damage, but the severity of the scare has put his in-ring career in doubt. In past interviews, Big E has constantly been seen in good spirits, regularly noting that he is content with retirement if the neck injury does force him to hang up his boots.

Speaking to WWE After The Bell, Big E echoed many of his prior sentiments while re-emphasizing that he is unsure of when, if ever, he will be cleared to wrestle again.

"I feel great. Unfortunately, I don't have a timetable," Big E said. "The great thing is I feel 100 percent. I don't even feel like someone who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible and great. My strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever. I wish I had some answers on returning to the ring. I have nothing, unfortunately, but the beautiful thing is I feel great. My body feels great. I'm really thankful for that. Life is good. I'm blessed."

Big E has been with WWE since 2009. He first joined the company's developmental territory, then known as Florida Championship Wrestling, after injuries forced him to leave his football career in the past. Big E began to find his earliest success when FCW rebranded to NXT as he would go on to defeat Seth Rollins to become the second-ever NXT Champion. It wouldn't be long until Big E was on the main roster, and there he formed an alliance with Dolph Ziggler and pursued tag gold.

After leaving Ziggler's side, Big E became a singles babyface and captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship. While he was over as a fan favorite, Big E's career years wouldn't come until the formation of The New Day in 2014. The trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been a unit for almost a full decade now and have won multiple tag titles together. Outside of his group success, Big E is a former Mr. Money in the Bank and WWE Champion.

