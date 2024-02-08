CM Punk and Big E Among Hosts for WWE’s WrestleMania Kickoff Event

WWE is set to host its highly-anticipated WrestleMania 40 kickoff event live from Las Vegas tonight. Ahead of the show, CM Punk teased on social media that he may be in town for the event as he posted a picture at the airport set to Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas.”

The Rock, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will all be in attendance. But that doesn’t appear to be all as Punk, former WWE Champion Big E, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole will be hosts for tonight’s event which will see a stand-off between Reigns and The Rock. Cody Rhodes will also make an appearance which he has already teased on his own social media that he has “made a decision” about his WrestleMania 40 plans.

Following WWE SmackDown last week little has been said about the potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock as nothing has been made official. However, the situation didn’t stop WWE fans from rallying around Rhodes who they felt was cheated out of his big WrestleMania rematch with Reigns after winning consecutive Royal Rumble matches. The segment stands as WWE’s most disliked video on their YouTube channel at over 600,000 dislikes. #WeWantCody has also been a trending hashtag on X and WWE’s as well as Rock’s social media comments are flooded with people posting in support of Rhodes.

Ahead of the event, Rock also weighed in on the Pat McAfee Show noting that he wasn’t surprised by the intense reaction to his decision to return now and he mocks a sector of Rhodes’ fanbase, dubbing them “Cody Crybabies.”

“So now … was not surprised at it, did expect it, but here’s the fun part,” Rock started. “Love Cody, love his passionate fans, then there’s the other passionate Cody fans and they’re called ‘Cody crybabies.’ These are grown ass men, ‘Cody’s gotta finish his story,’ it’s like … wait a second, hold on, ‘hey dad you wanna go outside & play catch w/me?!’ ‘Not now, Cody’s gotta finish his story and I’m upset,’ wife comes in, ‘hey honey you wanna go have sex?,’ ‘not now, Cody’s gotta finish his story!’”

