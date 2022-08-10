WWE Signs 14 Athletes After the SummerSlam Weekend Tryouts

WWE hosted official tryouts during SummerSlam 2022 weekend in Nashville late last month. And while a portion of the final day of training was open to the public, fans didn't get the chance to see who was offered a contract and the end of the grueling three days. The company officially confirmed the 14 athletes who made the cut and were offered WWE developmental contracts, uploading a video of Paul "Triple H" Levesque and his team informing each of them. The list and the accompanying video can be seen below.

Levesque spoke with the media immediately following the tryouts to discuss his new role as WWE's Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations. It marked the first time he had spoken publicly since Vince McMahon's retirement announcement the week prior.

Kennedy Cummins – University of Minnesota Cheerleader

Gabrielle Dunn – Karate

Rickssen Opont – Track & Field, St. Thomas Aquinas

Alivia Ash – Track & Field, University of Louisville and Rutgers

Harleigh White – Track & Field, Clemson

Chukwusom Enekwechi – Track and Field, Eastern Michigan

Jade Gentile – Soccer player, WVU

Anna Keefer – Track & Field, North Carolina

Breanna Ruggiero – Former Cheerleader, Sacramento State

Beau Morris – Offensive lineman, SMU

Franki Strefling – Volleyball, Eastern Michigan

Hayden Pittman – Tight End, UAB

Lea Mitchell – Gymnast, Michigan State

Kevin Ventura-Cortes – Tight End, Concordia St Paul

"This is the longest-running stuff on TV," Levesque said. "I do not dream for one second that I could fill those shoes by myself, period. It's going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this on, but we will.

"The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we're going to do that is with a team. That's with Steph[anie McMahon], that's with Nick Khan, that's with myself, that's with Kevin Dunn, that's with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent. We have the greatest, hardest-working talent in the world. I have no doubt in mind, with this team, we can do it," he added.