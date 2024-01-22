Big E Wants To Make "Smart Decision" About WWE In-Ring Return

WWE Superstar Big E has been out of in-ring action for over two years after sustaining an injury to his neck on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The New Day member specifically fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae but no damage was done to his spinal cord or ligament damage. E has maintained that he's unsure when or if he will be cleared to wrestle. With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view around the corner it has left fans hopeful that they could see the big man back in a WWE ring, but there's still an underlying sense of uncertainty.

TMZ caught up with the E recently to inquire about his neck to which he responded, "it's all together. The bone is connected to the other bone." When asked if he has any fear about getting back into the ring, he notes that he wants to be smart about his future, once again stating that he doesn't have a timeline for his return. "Ah, I just want to make a smart decision, you know? I didn't start wrestling to end up in a wheelchair. So, yeah, I just want to make sure I'm making the best decision for myself."

His response echoes prior comments like the ones he made on WWE After the Bell in July. "I feel great. Unfortunately, I don't have a timetable," E said. "The great thing is I feel 100 percent. I don't even feel like someone who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible and great. My strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever. I wish I had some answers on returning to the ring. I have nothing, unfortunately, but the beautiful thing is I feel great. My body feels great. I'm really thankful for that. Life is good. I'm blessed."

The ex-football player joined WWE's developmental territory, FCW, in 2009. There, he was brought up with the likes of Cesaro, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre. After FCW became inactive and turned into what is now known as NXT, he would find great success in the developmental brand, defeating Rollins to become the second-ever NXT Champion. When he was brought up to the main roster, he was paired with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee. Around that time he became the Intercontinental Champion but some of his greatest in-ring success has been found in his stable, The New Day, where he is a six-time tag team champion. In 2021 he became a two-time Intercontinental Champion and in 2022 he finally won the big one, the WWE Championship.

