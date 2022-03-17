Big E Shares Video of Himself Walking Around Less Than a Week After His Neck-Breaking Injury

Big E suffered a broken neck on last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown when he landed right on his head outside the ring while taking a belly-to-belly overhead suplex from Ridge Holland. He then confirmed in a number of videos on social media that he had fractured his C1 and C6, but had full control over his body and would not require surgery. On Thursday he returned to Twitter with a new video, this time showing him walking around near his home while wearing a neck brace.

“So I got some really good news, all things considered,” E said in an update a day after injuring his neck. “The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, not displacement thought which is a very good thing, and I don’t have any damage to my spinal cord. No ligament damage, and no surgery, which I’m very thankful for. And a pro tip. If you’re gonna break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They’ve been great. Everyone here at UAB has been great. But for real, this meant…a ton to me. That so many of you have been so kind and reached out, stopped in to see me, text me. I know I feel like I sound like a broken record but I am very grateful, and I’m gonna be alright. So bless you.”

“Life is good,” E said in this latest video. “Got breath in my lungs, it’s a beautiful day, got my taco meat (his chest hair) out…So that’s what’s going on in my life. My neck might be broken, but my heart, it’s still in there.”

Hopefully, E has a speedy recovery. The New Day member started off 2022 as the WWE Champion, but lost it at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day to Brock Lesnar and never received a rematch. He was then quietly moved back over to SmackDown in the hopes of reuniting the full New Day trio, but just as Xavier Woods was getting back from his calf injury E suffered his neck break.

There’s no word yet on what his return timetable will be and it scraps whatever plans WWE had for him and The New Day at WrestleMania 38. The two-night event is scheduled for April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX.