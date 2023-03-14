Who Should Bobby Lashley Face at WrestleMania 39 If Bray Wyatt Can't Make the Show?
WrestleMania 39 is less than a month away and Bobby Lashley's status for the show is suddenly uncertain. News broke on Monday that Bray Wyatt was dealing with "physical issues" (possibly an illness) that resulted in him missing WWE's live event at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. With rumors that Wyatt might also miss WrestleMania swirling online, Lashley took to Twitter and seemingly opened the door for a new opponent to fill in for Wyatt. He tweeted, "I've worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don't care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."
But with limited time to build to a match, who could Lasley's opponent be? Some potential names have already been pitched on Twitter, as you can see in the list below. Tell us your pick down in the comments!
I’ve worked too hard to be denied.— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 13, 2023
I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania.
I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. pic.twitter.com/os5kWLcatO
A WrestleMania 23 Callback!
prevnext
Bobby Lashley vs. Solo Sikoa would make for a nice WrestleMania 23 homage to Umaga! https://t.co/sKAXv7y8uD— WellsMania Podcast (@WellsMania) March 13, 2023
Big Meaty Men!
prevnext
Add him to Brock Vs Omos to make Big E even happierpic.twitter.com/AOFsoKWetN— feeling ucey (@SquishySnapple) March 13, 2023
All Mighty vs. Tsunami
prevnext
If Bray is out of WM, I say give me Bronson Reed vs Bobby Lashley. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/HeNEa7XKFk— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 14, 2023
Run It Back
prevnext
Lashley needs to be going full Jarrett mode backstage to slip his way back into working with Brock as we speak.— Ibou, of WrestlePurists (@BackupHangman) March 13, 2023
Banger
prevnext
An absolute unit,we need Lashley as WWE champion again. I'd say you challenge Gunther for the IC title at the upcoming #Smackdown, making it Lashley Vs Gunther Vs Drew Vs Sheamus fatal 4 way at WrestleMania. Or..... https://t.co/PA9LIZNHT0— Jay (@WrestlingISUsz) March 14, 2023
Hoss Fight
prevnext
Bobby Lashley vs Karrion Kross. Favorite this tweet. https://t.co/aImJ5jDfc1— Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) March 13, 2023
Maybe Still Bray?
prev
Dave on WOR on Bray: "From what I understand the match (Bray/Lashley) is still on for Mania and he should be back very soon. That's pretty much all I can say and there is something to it but I'm not at liberty to discuss it." Adds that he's been told it's not a creative issue.— Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) March 14, 2023