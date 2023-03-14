Who Should Bobby Lashley Face at WrestleMania 39 If Bray Wyatt Can't Make the Show?

WrestleMania 39 is less than a month away and Bobby Lashley's status for the show is suddenly uncertain. News broke on Monday that Bray Wyatt was dealing with "physical issues" (possibly an illness) that resulted in him missing WWE's live event at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. With rumors that Wyatt might also miss WrestleMania swirling online, Lashley took to Twitter and seemingly opened the door for a new opponent to fill in for Wyatt. He tweeted, "I've worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don't care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."

But with limited time to build to a match, who could Lasley's opponent be? Some potential names have already been pitched on Twitter, as you can see in the list below. Tell us your pick down in the comments!