Bray Wyatt's WWE SmackDown Firefly Fun House Addresses Bobby Lashley, Reveals a Game Show, and More

A new Firefly Fun House was promised on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, but what fans actually ended up getting was far from a typical Fun House entry. The segment started out in the Fun House but then the lights went red and the door opened but no one was in sight. Things shifted when Wyatt was on screen but he was backstage walking his challenge to Bobby Lashley, and then later we saw Wyatt in his typical Fun House look only for things to take a strange turn. When we returned to the room, the door was open, and inside of it were all sorts of haunting images, with creepy laughs coming through the speakers. The line Can You Keep A Secret was also repeated over and over, so we'll have to wait and see how that all shakes out.

The segment featured a bit of everything, including Wyatt playing with Undertaker action figures. There was even a new segment called Funhouse News which Wyatt hosted with Rambling Rabbit, where Wyatt asked who opened the door and then said what appears to be a new key phrase "can you keep a secret". During that segment, we also got looks at Uncle Howdy and then things took another turn with a game show.

The game show was called can you keep a secret, and Wyatt even had a game show host costume on complete with a wig. Wyatt then looked into the camera and said "well, can you?" Before a channel lineup was displayed that had several shows called can you keep a secret.

At this point, we flashed to Wyatt in a black mask, which seemed to be another version of the mask he made his WWE return with at Extreme Rules. Then we head back to the Firefly Fun House, where the door is open and in the walkway, a bunch of creepy footage plays, and that footage is mixed in with shots of Uncle Howdy.

We'll have to wait and see what happens with Wyatt next, though it is interesting to note that at one point Wyatt did address his calling out of Bobby Lashley. He played the footage of Lashley addressing Wyatt on Monday Night Raw and then added Debbie Downer trumpets to when Lashley dismissed any challengers, including Wyatt.

If Wyatt and Lashley are building towards a WrestleMania 39 match, Wyatt could very well pop up on Raw soon to continue that storyline.

Do you want to see Wyatt take on Lashley at WrestleMania, and what do you think of Wyatt's latest mystery?