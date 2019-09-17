Watch: Bray Wyatt Takes Down Kane With a Mandible Claw to Close out WWE Raw

Bray Wyatt’s persona “The Fiend” claimed another victim at the end of Monday Night Raw this week when he attacked Kane with his Mandible Claw submission hold. Wyatt had appeared throughout the show hinting that he would appear in-person, saying that he was looking to “make another friend” after jumping Seth Rollins at the end of Clash of Champions the night before. The main event saw Rollins defeat Robert Roode, but the aftermath quickly devolved into a beatdown when The O.C. hit the ring.

Suddenly Kane’s music hit, and the current Mayor of Knox County (and former 24/7 Champion!) stomped his way down to the ring in his old ring gear. He sent The O.C. packing and nailed Luke Gallows with a chokeslam, but his celebration was cut off when the lights began to flicker. Suddenly Wyatt appeared, and he quickly took down “The Big Red Machine” with just one hand.

Wyatt then turned his attention to Rollins and sneered in his face. The show ended with a distorted version of the Firefly Fun House theme song.

WWE announced prior to the main event that Rollins would defend his Universal Championship against Wyatt in a Hell in a Cell match at the Oct. 6 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

After a long months-long hiatus, Wyatt returned to the WWE via his Firefly Fun House sketches shortly after WrestleMania 35. His segments, along with his Fiend look and severed head lantern he brought out at SummerSlam, were all created by Jason Baker and the production team at Tom Savini studios.

Baker has spoken about Wyatt’s creative process in a number of interviews in the past few months.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt on the Wrestling Reality podcast. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”