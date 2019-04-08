Bret Hart Issues First Comment Following WWE Hall of Fame Attack

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was the victim of an attack on Saturday night during the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 induction ceremony when a member of the crowd ran past security, slid in to the ring and tackled Hart while he was giving his induction speech for the Hart Foundation. The attacker was quickly apprehended and later arrested, while Hart managed to collect himself and continued on with the speech. On Monday the former WWF Champion took to Instagram to give his first statement since the incident, assuring fans that he was not injured from being tackled.

“What a wild weekend to say the least!” Hart said. “First of all I want to thank WWE for not only the Hall of Fame honor for myself and Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, but for their hospitality with my family and friends. Regarding the ceremony, firstly I want to let everyone know that I am okay and was not injured. If there’s one thing I want everyone to take away from the Hall of Fame ceremony is not so much what happened, but how I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from completing my tribute to my best friend and our team. I’m also glad I got to join [Natalya Neidhart] and [Bet Phoenix] for their WrestleMania moment. Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts and words.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hart reportedly visited a local hospital following the ceremony for discomfort in his hip. But based on his Instagram post, “The Hitman” had a clean bill of health by the time he appeared at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday alongside Natalya and Beth Phoenix.

The attacker, 26-year-old Zachary Madsen, was later charged with assault and criminal trespassing.

With his induction, Hart joins Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Booker T as the only four wrestlers to ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.