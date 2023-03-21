Fan Artist Imagines What Bret Hart Would Look Like as The Mandalorian

What would Bret "The Hitman" Hart look like as The Mandalorian? That's what Reddit user u/Anthrogynous tried to answer with a new fan art creation, mashing together the WWE Hall of Famer with the hit Star Wars series. The end result is something pretty spectacular, showing Hart with special pink and black armor as he wields the Darksaber (now glowing pink) and a blaster. Grogu can be spotted in the satchel draped over Hart's shoulder, holding the classic WWF Championship belt. Check out the artwork for yourself below!

"The Hitman" has kept a low profile in recent years outside of the occasional public appearance and interview. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time back in 2019 as one-half of The Hart Foundation tag team.

Cody Rhodes Wants His WWE Championship Reign Compared to Bret Hart's

Hart was known as a consummate professional and workhorse during his time at the top of the pro wrestling industry. In a new interview with Stadium Astro, Cody Rhodes explained that's what he wants to do with his first reign as WWE Champion if he manages to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next month.

"I've made a great career out of proving people wrong, and I've taken the attitude as of now about proving people right, especially this new audience with WWE that has really warmly welcomed me back," Rhodes explained. "A whole new audience that kind of pairs well with the independent audience I was able to bring over and hopefully bring as many folks as I could. They pair so well together. It's vindication for both those who are just in it now; this is their first ride with 'The American Nightmare.' They like what they're seeing. Then, it's vindication for those who have been there every step of the way.

"Like the song Kingdom says, 'I'll follow you till the end.' When is the end? Is the end when I win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, or is the end when I win that title and then take it every single place I can possibly take it and excel and deliver on a level that no champion has done in years? I want to cut a schedule like Bret Hart, like Ric Flair. I want to do something very different than modern champions have done, where there's a bit of a 'less is more' schedule. I want a 'more is more' schedule. It would mean vindication for me, for sure," he added.