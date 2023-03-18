The Mandalorian Showrunners Tease "Surprises" in Season 3

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are the creative team behind Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and they recently had a chat with StarWars.com about the show's new season. During the interview, they opened up about the struggles of naming Grogu, and also teased that there will be some big surprises along the way. Of course, The Mandalorian featured some huge shockers in the first two seasons, including the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and a surprise cameo by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

"We like to have surprises," Favreau explained. "We like to have something revealed each episode. I like when everybody tries to see it at the same time and then talks about it and reacts to it, discusses it. Tries to guess what's happening next. That's part of the fun of the serialized storytelling. We want to make sure that each week a new piece of information comes out and that maybe things resolve in an unexpected way, but ways that feel justified and emotionally resonant and character-based. Look, we just hope that people enjoy this new set of stories. I certainly am enjoying doing what I'm doing here. Hopefully, we can do it for a long time."

When Will The Mandalorian End?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end the beloved series, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) recently had a chat with Favreau and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series. However, Favreau isn't thinking about the show's finale just yet.

"No, I don't," Favreau replied when asked if he has an ending in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.