The Mandalorian Report Spoils Live-Action Debut of Star Wars Rebels Character

The Mandalorian has done an excellent job with bringing Star Wars to the small screen and has even brought serval characters from their animated series to live-action. Characters from The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels have already appeared in the two previous seasons and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) is a very integral part of The Mandalorian Season 3. It seems that the people behind-the-scenes of the series want to continue the trend of bringing characters from their animated series to life. According to a new report from Making Star Wars, The Mandalorian Season 3 will feature Star Wars Rebels' Fenn Rau. Fenn Rau was voiced by Kevin McKidd (Grey's Anatomy) in the animated series and the report claims that he will also portray the character in live-action.

Who is Fenn Rau?

Fandom describes the character as follows, "Fenn Rau is a minor character in the Disney XDanimated series Star Wars Rebels. He was a male Mandalorian who served as the Protector of the planet, Concord Dawn, during the reign of the Galactic Empire. Fenn Rau eventually joined the Rebel Alliance after being inspired by the courage and loyalty of Sabine Wren, a fellow Mandalorian and member of House Vizsla."

What Was The Previous Star Wars Series to Hit Disney+?



Andor is one the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

