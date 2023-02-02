Bret Hart Starring in Upcoming Thriller Film

WWE and Hollywood have had connective tissue for decades. Stars like Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper popped up in major motion pictures in the midst of their wrestling careers, while later talent like The Rock and Batista would embrace the movie industry completely. As some wrestlers made acting their full-time career, others popped up in projects on a sporadic basis, while others booked roles after retirement for the sake of staying busy.

That may be the case for WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. The Hitman has made the odd acting appearance here and there, but he never pursued the profession on a full-time basis. That said, Hart is set to return to the big screen next month, as he has a role in the upcoming film STALKER.

Alongside Hart will be Sophie Skelton (Outlander) and Stuart Brennan (Houdini).

The synopsis for STALKER can be read below...

A broken down freight elevator precariously hangs dangerously high, trapping a young woman inside with her stalker.

Starring Sophie Skelton (Outlander) and BAFTA winning actor Stuart Brennan. Rose Hepburn, a young horror actress, returns to her empty hotel. Forced to use the old freight elevator, it jolts to a halt on the twelfth floor, leaving her trapped with an unusual stranger.

Left with no phone signal as a storm approaches, tensions escalate and suspicions rise when Rose discovers the identity of the mysterious man is Daniel Reed, a camera operator who is seemingly obsessed with her.

STALKER hits select theaters on March 24th.