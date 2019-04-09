Mugshot of Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Ceremony Attacker Released

Zachary Madsen, a 26-year-old from Lincoln, Nebraska, ran in and tackled Bret “The Hitman” Hart during the Hart Foundation’s speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Madsen was quickly apprehended by security and various members of the roster, and was taken out of the Barclays Center and arrested while Hart continued on with his speech. Madsen was later charged with multiple accounts of assault as well as trespassing for the attack, and had a $1,500 bail set by a Brooklyn judge on Sunday.

Madsen’s mugshot was released over the weekend as well, which you can see below. Along with the bail, the judge set a protection order for Hart and a member of WWE’s security team against Madsen.

Hart reportedly visited a hospital after his speech for soreness after being tackled, but was not injured. He released a statement on Instagram on Monday regarding the attack.

“What a wild weekend to say the least!” Hart wrote. “First of all I want to thank WWE for not only the Hall of Fame honor for myself and Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, but for their hospitality with my family and friends. Regarding the ceremony, firstly I want to let everyone know that I am okay and was not injured. If there’s one thing I want everyone to take away from the Hall of Fame ceremony is not so much what happened, but how I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from completing my tribute to my best friend and our team. I’m also glad I got to join [Natalya Neidhart] and [Bet Phoenix] for their WrestleMania moment. Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts and words.”

Natalya Neidhart, who was at the podium with Hart when the attack happened to accept the induction for her deceased father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

“I’m so proud of my uncle [Bret Hart] tonight during our HOF ceremony,” she wrote. “Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn’t deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad’s diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys.”

Hart appeared alongside Neidhart and Beth Phoenix at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

