Bryan Danielson Reportedly Suffers Another In-Ring Injury at AEW Collision Taping

Bryan Danielson has reportedly suffered another eye injury in the ring during an AEW Collision taping! AEW Collision taped its show in Montreal, Canada for the December 9th airing of the broadcast, and it featured a match between Danielson and Andrade El Idolo. As the next phase of the Blue League Continental Classic, the two faced off in the main event and it was as reportedly as fierce as one would expect from these two. But with Danielson already previously suffering a notable broken orbital bone (and thus has been wearing an eye patch), it seems now things might have been exacerbated.

According to fans who attended the AEW Collision taping, Danielson seemed to have suffered another injury to his eye as El Idolo seemed to be poking them to the point where Danielson was seen bleeding soon after. The members of the Blackpool Combat Club then went and checked on him to make sure he was okay, but it has yet to be revealed the extent of this potential injury. @cocette890 on X caught the incident and noted it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Bryan Danielson Injury at AEW Collision

Danielson returned to in-ring action earlier this Fall following another injury, so fans are definitely going to be more worried over whether or not this leads to more potential surgeries. Previous updates from AEW shared that Danielson could have been out for the rest of the year following his previous injuries, but Danielson has gone to have some big matches such as this one against Andrade El Idolo. With AEW Collision coming later this week, there might be an update one way or the other.

Danielson himself thinks he'll continue to wrestle for a long time as he revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I don't think I'll ever reach a point where I declare I'm absolutely done," Danielson stated. "I want the ability to show up when I want to show up. Terry Funk is someone I always admired. He retired a million times, but he loved it so much he couldn't help but keep doing it. And he did it when he wanted. For me, it might be a couple times a year, or it might be years between matches."

We'll keep you updated on Bryan Danielson's potential injury during AEW Collision as news continues to develop.