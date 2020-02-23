Charlotte Flair To Wrestle First NXT Match In Over Four Years Against Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair is about to compete in a WWE NXT ring for the first time in a very long time.

The former face of the NXT women’s division will return to the black and gold brand on Wednesday night for a match with Bianca Belair, WWE has announced. This is the first match in NXT for Flair in over four years.

Flair tweeted earlier in the day that she would be coming to NXT on Wednesday.

NXT Women calling out The Queen is apparently the trending thing to do. I would want to face the best too. See you Wednesday. @WWENXT 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/NNprIMSbRZ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 22, 2020

WWE then announced the match a little less than one hour later.

For the first time in over four years, #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE will wrestle her first match on the black-and-gold brand against @BiancaBelairWWE this Wednesday on #WWENXT! https://t.co/hjrAB8xhuj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 22, 2020

Of course, Flair will be clashing with NXT’s top women’s star when she faces NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida on April 5th.