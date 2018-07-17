Charlotte Flair Reveals Rupturing Both Breast Implants

In May, news broke that Charlotte Flair would need an operation to fix a ruptured breast implant. But in a recent interview with Maria Menounos, Flair revealed that she needed a procedure on both implants and that the injury as actually causing her to be sick.

First, Flair discussed that this ins;t the first set of complications she’s experienced from the cosmetic surgery.

“So I’m thirty-two and when I turned twenty-one I always wanted boobs. I never had boobs. I had an athletic body my whole life.” said Flair. “When I started wrestling I had saline and I popped them in the ring. When I woke up the next morning and they were gone.”

“Then I had them re-done so I didn’t think anything of it. Well, a couple months ago I kept having this pain behind my shoulder blade. I was like, ‘this is not normal.’ I mean I did all my stretching. I did my shoulder stability exercises that my trainer told me to do — our trainers on the road,” she said.

Her discomfort stemmed from not just one, but two ruptured implants.

“I finally went to have a mammogram and an ultrasound and the doctor said I had free-floating silicone all in my chest from both implants. So I ruptured both implants is exactly what they’d call it,” she said.

There were reports of Flair delaying the operation as long as she could. Flair confirmed that she had been dealing with the issue since early 2018.

“I said, ‘I’ve got a lot of big things coming up.’ Like I knew I had WrestleMania, I knew I had the Body Issue. I just wasn’t going to say anything I could just wait. I finally got to have them re-done a little over four weeks ago. I just wanted that long, but the pain just got worse. I got sick a few times like that might have been from it like the silicone had gone all the way to my armpit,” she said.

Flair went on to reveal that she’ll be back in the ring before August.

“He said I’d be cleared July 31st,” Charlotte said concerning her expected return to the ring. “I am definitely going to work on July 31st. It’s so hard because watching the pay-per-view last night. It’s like I’m out for a not legitimate injury — I mean it’s legitimate because the silicone was [making me sick] I mean it’s dangerous but I kept thinking to myself, ‘you did this to yourself at twenty-one,’” she said.

Despite the health scare, Flair seems to be in good spirits and is eager to get back to action.

“I know my body needed a break and it’s like ‘let the fans miss you’ or whatever. But it’s just like I’m sitting out because of my ta-tas.”

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]