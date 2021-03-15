WWE's Charlotte Flair to Star in Walking Tall Remake

✖

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair is set to star in an upcoming Walking Tall remake! Flair has been branching out into the world of TV and film lately (with a recent example being a guest spot in the Punky Brewster reboot series with Peacock), and now it seems like she has finally gotten a lead role in a new TV project heading to the USA Network. According to Deadline, Battlestar Galactica writer and producer David Eick is developing a remake television series of the 1973 film, Walking Tall. WWE fans might be familiar with this already as there was a previous remake starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

This upcoming TV remake is currently in the works for USA Network and will feature Charlotte Flair in a starring role. This rebooted take on Walking Tall will first be developed as a two-hour feature film with the hopes of either future installments or a full series order. Being produced together with Village Roadshow in association with Three Rivers, WWE Studios and Mosaic, the report also details Flair's character in the new remake.

Flair will star in the Walking Tall remake as "a Tucson cop who finds herself caught in a web of fraud, exploitation and murder, and is forced to go full vigilante to protect her home town from falling victim to modern corruption." This falls in line with the Joe Don Baker played lead character from the original film, and the version Johnson played in 2004. The franchise features a former professional wrestler turned police official at the center of it all, so Flair will be a perfect fit for this new take.

The Walking Tall franchise has itself seen numerous sequels and remakes released over the years as well, and following Flair's own debut in Psych: The Movie, it seems she's ready to take on even more! Speaking with ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar earlier this year about her time in the Punky Brewster remake alongside fellow WWE Alexa Bliss, Flair noted her excitement, "I was honored to be a part of it. It was that simple," Flair said.

Elaborating further, Flair stated, "And I mean, it's always nice to hear when there's another show, for example, with Peacock, that's a fan of our show and we're a fan of theirs and wanting to do the crossover, like with Psych and USA, I was excited." But what do you think? Excited to see Charlotte Flair take on Walking Tall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

HT - Deadline