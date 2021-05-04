Photo: Former WWE Star Chelsea Green Undergoes Surgery

✖

Former WWE star Chelsea Green took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she had successfully undergone surgery to have a metal plate removed from her arm. Green wrote, "Post-surgery photo. The plate in my arm is out & I'm ready to get back to work!! It's been a long 2 years of struggling with breaks, surgeries, hardware and some complications but we're finally at the finish line." Green had rotten luck when it came to injuries during her WWE run, breaking her wrist in her first televised NXT match and again in her long-awaited debut on Friday Night SmackDown.

Green was one of the many stars released back on April 15. She wrote at the time, "I've made once in a lifetime memories at WWE. I didn't do everything I set out to do, but I'm proud of what I have done. (San you say you were in a Royal Rumble for 14 seconds?) I'm proud of the fact that I never took NO for an answer (even after 4 tryouts and a reality show). I'm proud of the fact that I came back stronger every single time I was knocked down (or broke an arm). Although it's been a few years, nothing has changed. I'm still that girl. Tomorrow, I'll get up, dust myself off and start on my next journey. I'm taking back control, I'm refocusing and I'm going to do what I've always set out to do — Make a name for myself. It's been short & sweet WWE Universe. I'll see you on TV."

Green revealed on her podcast this week that she dealt with her own version of "Trashbag Gate," but wound up getting sent Natalya's gear instead of her own.

"Upon further inspection of the trash bag, I start to realize, 'I'm not really sure what's in this trash bag.' I first pull out some black boots," Green said. "Beautiful black boots, but not my black boots. I then pull out a second pair of black boots. Again, beautiful boots, not my boots. Okay, now here, we get to the third item. The third item was the most gorgeous little leather shrug with studs, and diamonds, and flappy things, and pink jewels, and all sorts of things. Now, if you know women's wrestling, you know that the person who wears black leather with pink is always the same person. That is always going to be Nattie. So I knew right away that the contents of my box were actually Nattie's box."

"I continued to go — I pulled a couple of things out," she continued. A lot of it was Nattie's, but I did run into some questionable items. Some cute little skirts, some cute little dresses, and things that kind of looked like m"aybe Lana's or Liv [Morgan]'s. So I don't know if there was other things in that box. There was also a basketball. I don't know who the fuck is playing basketball at WWE backstage but somebody is getting their hoops in. So the content of my box was, in fact, not mine - and many other other females'. So I let them know that, and the person - he who shall not be named, because he who shall not be named was let go from WWE - he told me to drop the box off at someone's house. Send the box on its way. I was shook. Shooketh, people. Shook. Because here's the thing, the contents of this box are expensive. Wrestling boots is expensive, gear is expensive, clothing - it's all expensive. I'm not just going to drop it off at somebody's house and hope it gets to Tampa."